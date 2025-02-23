Watch Now
CANCELED: Jeanerette’s Krewe of Ezana parade called off; not being rescheduled

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — Jeanerette's Krewe of Ezana Mardi Gras parade is officially canceled, with no plans of being rescheduled.

Sunday morning, the Jeanerette Police Department posting on Facebook:

"Parade is canceled and will not be rescheduled. Sorry for any inconvenience this has caused anyone."

In a statement to KATC, Interim Police Chief Terrence Moore saying, "The Jeanerette Mardi Gras
Association has decided to cancel the parade. We've called off all security measures."

