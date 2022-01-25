Calls for transparency from LCG following former interim chief Wayne Griffin termination

More questions about transparency at LCG, after reports the former interim police chief was fired.

It's the latest development in the leadership shakeup at Lafayette police.

The Former Interim Chief, Wayne Griffin, was placed on administrative leave in October over allegations of sexual harassment.

The Current, citing multiple sources, reports griffin was fired last week, but Still no comment from the Guillory administration.

Someone at the center of the shakeup is talking.

The Former Chief Of Police, Thomas Glover has been outspoken against the Guillory administration ever since he was fired in October.

He says the public deserves transparency about what happened then and what's happening now.

"It's a signal that the Lafayette Police Department does need to have some type of oversight. There's needs to be some type of reform. Every single thing that I did as chief has been reversed."

Thomas Glover spent 10 months on the job as Lafayette's police chief.

He was abruptly fired in October, and says he was never given a reason why.

Now, more than 24 hours after The Current first reported that Former Interm Chief Wayne Griffin was fired, there's been no comment from LCG.

Glover says that's a problem.

Thomas Glover

Former Lafayette Police Chief

Sot: “Leadership calls for leaders to be upfront in times like these. As a citizen of Lafayette I would ask that. Where was the mayor and the CAO?”

Glover, who has now made lafayette his home, says he'll continue advocate for change.

"People in this city will understand how I feel about this city. They're some great people here and I love them. They do not deserve a police department that's being managed or interference like what's going on now."

We reached out to Wayne Griffin for comment, his attorney says they will be releasing a statement on Tuesday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel