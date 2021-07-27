Calls for federal assistance in Lake Charles continue almost 11 months after Laura

Almost eleven months after Hurricane Laura, calls for disaster relief continue in Lake Charles.

The city was hit hard not only by Laura, but by Hurricane Delta two months later.

Last season was devastating for Lake Charles, but the Mayor says despite that, there is a lack of urgency at the federal level.

The city has been through four federally declared natural disasters over the last 10 months. Mayor Nic Hunter and other people across the community are teaming up to get funding.

“Everyone in this city realizes what's going on. We're trying to make Washington D.C. hear it and see it as well,” said Hunter.

On July 15, Senator John Kennedy introduced the Gulf Coast Hurricane Aid Act for unanimous consent. The bill, which the mayor says could have been enacted immediately, was blocked by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

"I truly do believe the quickest and most efficient way is for the Biden administration to make a formal request of Congress for supplemental disaster. I am hopeful that President Biden and his administration will do that,” Hunter added.

In January, Governor Edwards requested $3 billion from the federal government for the state following Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Hunter says the need is much greater.

"Hurricane Katrina, supplemental disaster aid came in 10 days. It took 34 days after Hurricane Andrew, 98 days after Superstorm Sandy. Hurricane Laura was the fifth strongest hurricane to hit mainland US in modern US history. We still do not have the same response 333 days out from Hurricane Laura,” said Hunter.

Elected officials and community leaders will hold a news conference at the Lake Charles Civic Center to discuss hurricane relief aid Tuesday morning.

