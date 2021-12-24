Westlake man and 14-year-old killed in motorcycle, four-wheeler crash

A Westlake man and an 14-year-old girl are dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and four-wheeler

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Thursday December 23, at around 10:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Davis Road in Westlake. The crash involved a motorcycle and a four-wheeler.

An investigation by deputies revealed the motorcycle and the four-wheeler were both traveling north on Davis Road when the motorcycle struck the four-wheeler from behind. The driver, and only occupant on the motorcycle, along with the driver and the two passengers on the four-wheeler were all ejected.

The driver of the motorcycle, Trey Augustine, 29, Westlake, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the four-wheeler and a juvenile passenger were transported to the hospital, where the 14 year old girl was later pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.

The 30 year old driver of the four-wheeler sustained serious injuries, and the other passenger, a 15 year old, sustained minor injuries, CPSO says.

