Victim identified in Lake Charles homicide

The victim from Tuesday’s homicide has been identified as Broderick Jackson, 34, of Lake Charles.

On Tuesday, the Lake Charles Police Department arrested Andre Price Jr., 27, of Lake Charles. He was booked on charges of second-degree murder, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

Judge Fazzio issued a bond of $75,00K.

This investigation continues and anyone with information pertaining to this offense is encouraged to contact the Lake Charles Police Department’s lead investigator, Sgt. John Russell at 337.491.1311.

