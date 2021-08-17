Lake Charles Police investigating overnight fatal shooting

Police in Lake Charles say a person is dead following a shooting overnight

Police say that on Tuesday, August 17 at 12:42 AM, they were called to the 1900 block of Winterhalter Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers say they discovered one person dead at the scene. That person, who has not been identified, died as a result of injuries.

Anyone with information about this offense is encouraged to contact Sergeant John Russell at 337.491.1311.

