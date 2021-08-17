Watch
NewsCalcasieu Parish

Actions

Lake Charles Police investigating overnight fatal shooting

items.[0].image.alt
KATC Photo
Lake Charles Police Department / KATC
Lake Charles Police
Posted at 9:46 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 10:46:19-04

Police in Lake Charles say a person is dead following a shooting overnight

Police say that on Tuesday, August 17 at 12:42 AM, they were called to the 1900 block of Winterhalter Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers say they discovered one person dead at the scene. That person, who has not been identified, died as a result of injuries.

Anyone with information about this offense is encouraged to contact Sergeant John Russell at 337.491.1311.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.