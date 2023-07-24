USCG: Woman medevaced south of Lake Charles following heat stroke

HOUSTON — The United States Coast Guard (USCG) medevaced a 43-year-old woman from an oil tanker 55 miles south of Lake Charles Friday.

According to Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, at around 3 pm, watchstanders received a call from a man aboard a 22-foot pleasure craft on VHF-FM channel 16 concerning his wife, who was displaying symptoms of a heat stroke.

The watchstanders sent out an urgent marine information broadcast. A nearby vessel, the Stolt Perseverance, heard the broadcast and moored alongside the pleasure craft and transported her to their vessel where she received medical attention from an onboard physician.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston took off to conduct the medical evacuation.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger and transported her to Chennault Airport where local emergency medical services personnel picked her up and transported her to a local hospital.

She was last reported to be in stable condition.

