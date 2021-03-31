United Way of Southwest Louisiana to distribute groceries, pet food

United Way of Southwest Louisiana will distribute fresh grocery items, peanut butter, and pet food in a drive-thru giveaway in Calcasieu Parish next week.

The giveaway will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Wednesday, April 7, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

"I continue to be amazed at the opportunities we are able to take advantage of each day in order to help our community rebuild and this grocery and pet distribution is one of them," explains Denise Durel, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana. "We were offered peanut butter from one partner and pet food by another. It is a blessing to be able to pull all of these together and help community members get back on their feet while we rebuild together."

Several non-profits will partner with United Way for the giveaway. Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles will provide peanut butter and volunteers; Second Harvest Food Bank will provide grocery items; and Greater Good and Houston Humane Society will provide pet food.

The first-come, first-serve event is a contactless drive-thru; organizers ask that your trunk be empty and open prior to pulling up to the line. Volunteers will open all the way and close prior to you leaving the line.

Volunteers are needed for multiple duties during the event, including opening and closing trunks, placing items in vehicles, and clean-up of boxes. To sign up, text VOLUNTEERSWLA to 41444 or register online at unitedwayswla.org/volunteer.

For more information on United Way of Southwest Louisiana's Hurricane Laura relief efforts, click here.

