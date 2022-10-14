Two dead in Lake Charles stand-off; LSP investigating

Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles.

The incident happened on Thursday on Seventh Street, and two people died. No officers were injured.

According to troopers, officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a complaint of a suspicious man in the 1800 block of Seventh Street. They found the man, and at some point an officer fired his gun. The man went into a house, and Lake Charles SWAT were called in. They deployed the SWAT robot.

The robot entered the house and located a dead man in the house.

When SWAT officers went into they house, they found two dead people. The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and determined that they had been dead for several days.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency for the officer-involved shooting and LCPD is investigating the death of the two people. The Lake Charles Police Department Crime Lab responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available, troopers say.