Two arrests made in March double homicide

Lake Charles Police have arrested two men in connection with a March incident that left two Houston men dead.

Police say that the victims who died on March 25, James Johnson, 22, and Jacob Yarbrough, 18, came to Lake Charles from Houston to conduct a drug transaction, and were shot during that incident.

At about 10:30 that night, police were called to East LaGrange Street and found a man lying near a car with gunshot wounds. He died at a local hospital. A second victim was found shot on Common Street; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Over the course of a lengthy investigation, Detectives were able to secure arrest warrants for Zyterius Anderson, 19, and Jamarcus Miller, 20.

Anderson was booked with principal to two counts of second-degree murder, principal. He's being held in lieu of $1.8 million bond at the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Milers was booked with two counts of second-degree murder. He's also being held in lieu of $1.8 million bond at the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Miller already was in jail, accused of a separate shooting near Bank and Sycamore streets in April.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Sgt. Jeff Atkinson and Sgt. Ben Randolph are the lead investigators on this case. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact these Detectives by calling 337-491-1311.