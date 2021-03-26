Two accused of trafficking Calcasieu Parish teen

Two people have been arrested in connection to a child trafficking investigation in Lake Charles.

Police say 26-year-old Kevondric Fezia and 23-year-old Calista Winfrey, both of Orange, Texas, were arrested on March 3 following an investigation by the Lake Charles and Beaumont Police Departments.

LCPD says that officers responded to a home on General Middleton Street on February 13, in reference to a 14-year-old runaway.

They say that, while attempting to locate the teen, investigators learned through social media that Fezia allegedly enticed the teen to allow Winfrey to take the14-year-old to Texas to engage in sexual activity.

Police say the teen was brought to Austin, Houston, and Beaumont.

On February 23, detectives were able to locate the teen at an apartment complex in Houston with another juvenile.

Arrest warrants were issued for Fezia and Winfrey on the following:

Kevondric Fezia: Charge- Trafficking of children for sexual purposes. No Bond

Calista Winfrey: Charges- Trafficking of children for sexual purposes—No Bond, Contributing to the delinquency of minor- $250,000.00 Bond.

Fezia and Winfrey were arrested in Beaumont, on March 3.

On March 18 they were extradited to Calcasieu Parish and are being held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

