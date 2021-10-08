Three arrested for alleged theft from Lake Charles store, prior thefts

Three people were arrested Wedensday, accused of stealing more than $4,600 dollars from a store in Lake Charles.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says that on October 6 at around 5:00 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a store on Derek Drive in Lake Charles in reference to a theft.

When deputies arrived they say they made contact with three suspects, identified as Chances M. Robinson, 26, Kasey M. Bean, 25, and a 16 year old juvenile, all of Beaumont, Texas.

According to deputies, an investigation revealed the suspects entered the store two separate times that day and stole approximately $4,600 worth of merchandise.

They found that earlier the same day the suspects stole approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise from the same store in Beaumont, Texas.

Deputies also find that Robinson and Bean were also allegedly responsible for stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the same store on Derek Drive on September 9.

After speaking with detectives Robinson and Bean were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. They are charged with 3 counts of theft $1,000 to $5,000; and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Robinson was released on October 8 on a $23,000 bond. Bean was released on October 7 on a $27,500 bond.

The 16 year old was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with theft $1,000 - $5,000.

The stolen items from the thefts on October 6 at the store in Lake Charles and Beaumont were recovered by deputies.

The investigations are continuing, CPSO says, and more arrests are likely.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel