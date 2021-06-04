Three accused of stealing catalytic converters

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Several people have been arrested accused of stealing catalytic converters.

On May 14 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) detectives received a report in reference to a theft of catalytic converter from a local business in Lake Charles. The victim advised detectives the thefts had been occurring for six months, according to a CPSO spokesperson.

During the investigation, detectives conducted surveillance at the business and on multiple occasions observed a van with several people inside on the property late at night. On June 2, deputies located the van in the area of the victim’s business at which time they initiated a traffic stop, stated the spokesperson.

Deputies obtained consent to search the van and located two battery-operated reciprocating saws, numerous spare batteries, several new and used blades used for cutting metal, and a hi-lift jack. During further investigation, it was learned the driver and one of the occupants, Infant Medina, 21, and Guillermo Andres-Urbina, 38, both of Houston, TX, were connected to numerous scrap metal tickets, totaling more than $232,000 for catalytic converters that had been sold for scrap metal.

Medina, Andres-Urbina, along with a 17-year-old juvenile who was also in the van, was arrested. Medina and Andres-Urbina were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and the juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. They are all charged with criminal trespassing; simple criminal damage to property; and theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Judge Tony Fazzio set Medina and Andres-Urbina’s bonds at $100,000.

The investigation is continuing.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel