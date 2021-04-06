Texas man killed in crash along I-10 in Calcasieu Parish

A Texas man is dead following a two-vehicle crash along I-10 in Calcasieu Parish.

Louisiana State Police say that on April 5, 2021, at around 1:30 p.m., Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-10 about 2 miles east of Vinton.

The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Rex Alan Clements of Fort Worth, TX.

The initial investigation revealed that a pickup truck, driven by Clements, was traveling west on I-10 prior to the crash. As Clements encountered slower moving traffic, state police say he failed to reduce his speed and struck the rear of another vehicle. After the impact, the his pickup ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree.

Despite being properly restrained, Troopers say Clements suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was properly restrained and was not injured.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

