Teen driver dies, allegedly while fleeing police

A 17-year-old died in a car crash in Lake Charles early Tuesday, allegedly while fleeing from police.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's spokesperson says a deputy was patrolling Broad Street around 3 a.m. when he saw a car driving on the road with no lights.

The deputy turned on his lights and siren, and tried to pull the car over. But the car sped off at a high rate of speed, running a red light at Broad and La. 14. The deputy passed through the intersection when it was safe, and found the car about a half mile down Broad, crashed near the intersection with Sixth Avenue.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say they found possible burglary tools and some possible stolen items in the car. The investigation is ongoing. CPSO VCIU Detective James Rathke is the lead investigator on this case.

The Lake Charles Police Department will be handling the crash according to Louisiana RS 32:398; which states if an accident occurs within an incorporated city the local police department shall handle that wreck.