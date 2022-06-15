Sulphur man sentenced to prison in fatal hit-and-run crash

A Sulphur man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the January hit-and-run crash that left a 15-year-old bicyclist dead.

Marcus Pentecost, 30, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the crash, which happened on Lewis Street in Sulphur.

Judge Clayton Davis has sentenced Pentecost to 20 years in prison on the Vehicular Homicide charge and 20 years in prison on the Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon charge. Both sentences are without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, and are to be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Assistant District Attorneys Bobby Holmes and Christopher Guelzow prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.