Man accused of hit and run in death of 15-year-old bicyclist

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man accused of hitting a 15-year-old bicyclist and driving away.

The teen died at the scene, deputies say.

Marcus Pentecost, 30, of Sulphur was booked with negligent homicide, felony hit and run, operating a vehicle under suspension and careless operation.

The crash happened Thursday night at about 8 p.m. on Lewis Street in Sulphur. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Lewis Street, hit the northbound bicycle from behind then fled the scene, deputies say.

They identified Pentecost as the driver, and found him at his home where he was arrested. Deputies booked him into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, where his bond was set for $85,500.

In accordance with Louisiana state law, standard toxicology testing will be performed on the driver, deputies say.

CPSO Sr. Cpl. Cody Fontenot is the lead investigator on this incident.