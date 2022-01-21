Sulphur man accused of theft from non-profit

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Sulphur man in connection with the theft of more than $100,000 from a local non-profit.

Richard J. Cole, 73, was booked with theft of more than $25,000.

Detectives got a report of discrepancies on bank statements for the nonprofit where Cole was the treasurer. Detectives say Cole wrote more than $100,000 worth of checks to himself on the non-profit's account but never provided documentation for the spending.

Detectives also determined that the non-profit's funds were used to make numerous payments on personal credit cards and accounts that belong to Cole.

All told, detectives allege that Cole stole more than $367,000 from the nonprofit since January 2015.

CPSO Detective John Melton is the lead investigator on this case.