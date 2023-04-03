Student arrested in school threat

A teenager who allegedly threatened to blow up his school has been arrested and booked with terrorizing.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies say the 14-year-old boy threatened to blow up his school, Sam Houston High School, on Friday.

After an investigation, the boy was arrested and booked into the parish Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board assisted CPSO with the investigation.

CPSO Safe School Deputy Bobby Benjamin is the arresting deputy on this case. CPSO Detective Kimberly Curran is the lead investigator on this case.