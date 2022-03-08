Starks man arrested for kidnapping and attempted murder

A Starks man has been booked on charges of kidnapping and attempted murder after deputies were called to the report of an unconscious woman.

Deputies say 22-year-old Matthew D. Estridge was arrested after detectives learned he had allegedly taken a woman again her will, hit her several times and threatened to kill her.

During the incident, deputies say Estridge allegedly caused the woman to become unconscious.

A warrant was issued for Estridge on March 7 and deputies say he turned himself in that same day.

Estridge allegedly confirmed he was responsible for harming the victim.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Correction Center on charges of simple kidnapping and attempted 2nd degree murder.

Deputies say the victim sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

