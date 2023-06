A St. Martinville man died Friday after a crash on Interstate 10, Lake Charles Police say.

Officers were called to the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 33 in Lake Charles at about 7 p.m. Frday.

They found a single-vehicle accident. The investigation showed that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit the center barrier, then flipped.

The driver, Ryan Marcus O'Brien of St. Martinville, died of his injuries, police say.