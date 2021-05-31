St. Francisville man dies in fatal Sulphur crash

A St. Francisville man died in a single-vehicle crash last night in Sulphur.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say that Dylan Alford, 27, died in the 9:30 p.m. crash on Swisco Road.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of an SUV lost control and went off the roadway for unknown reasons. After leaving the roadway the SUV struck a utility pole and flipped multiple times. Alford was the driver, and wasn't wearing a seat belt, deputies say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time and the investigation is still continuing. As mandated by state law, toxicology testing will be performed.

CPSO Sr. Cpl. Travis Carroll is the lead investigator on this case.