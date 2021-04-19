SOWELA to host career fair for students and alumni

Southwest Louisiana Technical Community College will host a Career Fair for students and alumni on Friday, April 23.

The event will take place from 9:00 am to 11:00 a.m. in the Sycamore Student Center.

The College says that more than 40 organizations will be on hand for this year’s fair, along with four-year university representatives and several branches of the military.

They say participating employers are actively hiring for a variety of positions.

“The Career Fair is a great opportunity for our current students and alumni to learn more about career fields, job prospects, and network with potential employers. We invite any SOWELA alumni and students seeking employment to attend,” said Joseph W. Lavergne, Director of Recruitment/Career Planning and Placement.

Organizations planning to attend represent several different employment sectors including hospitality; health care organizations; local, state, and federal agencies; insurance and financial services; and many more.

Career Fair participants include Alcoa, Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury, Citgo Petroleum, Lake Charles Coca-Cola, Lake Charles Memorial Health System, L’Auberge Casino Resort, Phillips 66, and more.

For more information, call (337) 421-6951 or email joseph.lavergne@sowela.edu .

