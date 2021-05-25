SOWELA Technical Community College to host Spring Commencement

SOWELA Technical Community College will host two commencement ceremonies on Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. in the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum.

The community college says the events are the first in-person graduation ceremonies since COVID-19 began and hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Approximately 227 students are eligible to graduate and receive degrees for Spring 2021.

The commencement speaker for both ceremonies is Mr. Gray Stream. Stream is currently the president and treasurer of CKX Lands, Inc.

Commencement will include graduates from Spring 2020, Fall 2020 and Spring 2021.

