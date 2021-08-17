Watch
Second teen arrested in Lake Charles shooting

KATC Photo
Lake Charles Police Department / KATC
Lake Charles Police
Posted at 3:33 PM, Aug 17, 2021
A second teen has been arrested in connection with a Lake Charles shooting that injured two people.

The shooting occurred at Huber Park on Tuesday, July 27, and resulted in two victims being transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers with LCPD and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT Teams took a 16-year-old male into custody on July 30. The juvenile was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

The investigation into the shooting continued and officers arrested a second juvenile suspect, age 14, without incident Tuesday morning. The juvenile is facing one charge of attempted first degree murder and one charge of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

