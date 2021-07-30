Teen arrested in Lake Charles shooting

Lake Charles Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this week.

Officers responded to Huber Park around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, July 27, where they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Through an investigation, LCPD officers and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT Teams took the juvenile suspect into custody without incident on Friday, July 30.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm. He's being held at the Juvenile Detention Center, according to LCPD.

"We continue to see a number of juveniles committing criminal acts with firearms," said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel. "We are asking for the public's assistance with curbing these incidents. Please lock up and secure any weapons you may have in your residence or vehicle."

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact LCPD detectives Sgt. Dustin Fontenot and Sgt. Joe Savoie at 337-491-1311.

