Reports of explosion at Westlake chemical plant

There are reports of an explosion at a Westlake Chemical Plant.

Callers have reached out to KATC about the incident which apparently occurred within the last hour.

KPLC reports that Calcasieu officials confirmed that there was an explosion at the Westlake chemical south plant.

Officials said it involved Ethylene Dichloride.

State Police say they have reports of an explosion but currently have no details as of 11:00 am.

According to the Calcasieu Parish School Board, as of 11 a.m. all Sulphur and Westlake schools are under a precautionary shelter in place. All students, faculty, and staff are safe. We will provide an update when it has been lifted.

We've reached out to Cacalsieu Parish deputies, State Police and Westlake Chemical for more information and will update this story as soon as we can.

In September, six people were injured in an explosion at Westlake Chemical. That explosion happened around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27, at Westlake’s Petro 2 Plant on La. 108.

All six people injured were contract employees working on a planned maintenance turnaround. The plant, used in the production of ethylene, was offline for the planned maintenance.

