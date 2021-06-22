Rejected by FEMA? Appeals info here

If your application for FEMA assistance was rejected, you can find disaster assistance services at an in-person Recovery Service Center (RSC) in Lake Charles.

FEMA, the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the City of Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish have teamed up to offer multiple services in one location, including help appealing a FEMA decision.

Anyone who disagrees with FEMA’s decision on whether they are eligible for assistance, or questioning the amount of assistance, may submit an appeal letter with documents supporting their claim.

Appealing assistance decisions can be challenging. Survivors may visit the RSC in Lake Charles to get one-on-one, in-person help with the appeals process. Specialists will be on hand to assist in appeal letters and to upload required or missing documentation.

The center is located at the Washington-Marion Magnet High School, 2802 Pineview St. in Lake Charles. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. through Thursday, July 15.

For the latest information on the May 17-21 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4606 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].