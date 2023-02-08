Port Wonder Project receives $50,000 contribution

LAKE CHARLES, La. — According to Public Information Officer (PIO) Katie C. Harrington, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Mayor Nic Hunter of Lake Charles along with representatives from the Children’s Museum formally recognized Cameron LNG's $50,000 contribution for the Port Wonder Project.

“We remain humbled by the support Port Wonder has received from the private sector,” said Mayor Nic Hunter. “Port Wonder is fully funded, at no additional tax burden to the citizens of Lake Charles, thanks to support from community partners like Cameron LNG. We are grateful for the commitment they have shown to the future of our community in supporting this innovative educational and quality of life project.”

“We are proud to support Port Wonder and look forward to the opportunities the facility will bring to our community for generations to come,” added Stevie Trahan, External Relations Manager for Cameron LNG.

“As the first contributor to this project within the LNG sector, this partnership represents Cameron LNG’s commitment to education and economic development,” said Kayla Powers, Cameron LNG Senior External Relations Representative.

PIO Harrington says construction of Port Wonder is currently underway on the Lake Charles Lakefront. The state-of-the-art facility will house the Children’s Museum of Southwest Louisiana and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Science and Nature Center once construction is complete.

According to Allyson Montgomery, Executive Director of the Children's Museum of Southwest Louisiana, “The Children’s Museum is very grateful to Cameron LNG for their support. We appreciate their dedication to enhancing quality of life in our community and are thankful to have them be a part of the Port Wonder project. We look forward to discovering new opportunities to engage with them on programming for the Museum.”