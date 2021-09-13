Police jury updates on parish services ahead of TS Nicholas

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is updating residents on preparations ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Due to the threat of heavy rain and possible flooding, all Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices will be closed on Tuesday, September 14.

Waste Management pickup services will run as scheduled on Tuesday. For any changes, visit wm.com/alerts.

The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will be closed Tuesday. The sites are normally closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays of each week. They will both reopen on Thursday, September 16.

The Calcasieu Public Transit System will not be in service on Tuesday.

Residents should continue to monitor weather conditions through local media outlets and the National Weather Service.

For Calcasieu Parish Police Jury updates, visit calcasieuparish.gov.

