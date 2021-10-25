Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Sulphur

A pedestrian has died after being struck by an Amtrak train on Sunday in Sulphur.

The incident happened on the tracks at 11:30 pm on October 24 at the intersection of West Verdine and North Crocker Streets, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

More information will be released once that investigation is complete.

Read more from KPLC, here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel