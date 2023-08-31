One person dead, officer wounded in shooting; State Police investigating

Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that started in Cameron Parish Saturday night.

Around 11:15 p.m. that night, a Cameron Parish Sheriff's deputy started a traffic stop with a car near Hackberry.

During the stop the driver, identified by troopers as Spencer J. Wilson, 34, of Jacksonville, Texas, drove away and allegedly started firing a gun at the deputy.

A pursuit started, traveling north on La. 27 and several streets in the Carlyss and Sulphur areas. Other law enforcement joined the chase.

As Wilson's car approached the intersection of Gum Island Road and La. 108, he failed to negotiate a slight curve, ran off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say he got out of the car, and continued firing a gun at officers.

At least five law enforcement officers returned fire, as Wilson allegedly moved into a nearby field, firing a fully automatic rifle at the officers, troopers say.

Troopers say that Wilson was later located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

A female passenger in the Lexus was later located near the crash scene. She was interviewed and released, troopers say.

One officer from the Sulphur Police Department sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. The officer was treated and released. No other law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit is leading the investigation.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.