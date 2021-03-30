Menu

Watch
NewsCalcasieu Parish

Actions

One arrested, one dead following Monday stabbing in Lake Charles

items.[0].image.alt
Lake Charles Police Dept.
Lawrence Milton Jr.
Lawrence Milton Jr..jpg
Posted at 2:39 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 15:39:27-04

A man has been arrested in connection with a Monday stabbing death in Lake Charles.

Police say 51-year-old Lawrence Milton Jr. was arrested March 29 after officers were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of 8th Street.

During their investigation, officers say they learned that Milton Jr. allegedly stabbed the victim, identified as 30-year-old Bennie White, during an argument.

Milton and the alleged weapon used during the incident were located nearby.

Police say White was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Milton was transported to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on a charge of Second Degree Murder.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.