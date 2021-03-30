One arrested, one dead following Monday stabbing in Lake Charles

A man has been arrested in connection with a Monday stabbing death in Lake Charles.

Police say 51-year-old Lawrence Milton Jr. was arrested March 29 after officers were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of 8th Street.

During their investigation, officers say they learned that Milton Jr. allegedly stabbed the victim, identified as 30-year-old Bennie White, during an argument.

Milton and the alleged weapon used during the incident were located nearby.

Police say White was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Milton was transported to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on a charge of Second Degree Murder.

