Watch
NewsCalcasieu Parish

Actions

Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries received in Lake Charles crash

items.[0].image.alt
MGN
Courtesy of MGN Online
Fatal crash
Posted at 7:47 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 08:55:54-04

A motorcyclist has died from injuries he received during a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Lake Charles.

The Lake Charles Police Department says the crash happened on June 30 at 10:45 am in the 1200 block of Country Club Road.

Officers say they learned that a vehicle traveling westbound on Country Club Road made a left turn into the path of a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as Charles Manuel Jr. of Lake Charles, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police say that standard toxicology tests are pending.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.