Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries received in Lake Charles crash

A motorcyclist has died from injuries he received during a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Lake Charles.

The Lake Charles Police Department says the crash happened on June 30 at 10:45 am in the 1200 block of Country Club Road.

Officers say they learned that a vehicle traveling westbound on Country Club Road made a left turn into the path of a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as Charles Manuel Jr. of Lake Charles, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police say that standard toxicology tests are pending.

