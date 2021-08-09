Motorcyclist dies in I-210 crash

A motorcyclist died Sunday night in a crash on I-210 in Calcasieu Parish, State Police say.

The motorcyclist, who is not being identified yet pending notification of family, was traveling east on I-210 at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday night, troopers say.

The 2005 Suzuki traveled off the road to the left, and hit a guardrail. The operator, who was wearing an approved helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say impairment is suspected. A toxicology sample was obtained from the motorcyclist and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

"Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur. Anyone interested in attending motorcycle safety courses can go to http://lsp.org/motorcycle.html for more information. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death," a release states.

Troop D has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 23 deaths in 2021.

