Missing person's remains found in Lake Charles rv park

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office confirms that a search a rescue group found human remains of a missing man at at a Lake Charles RV Park on Saturday.

Family and friends have been asking for help in locating Robert “Randy” Randall Kilgore II since August 24th when he disappeared in the early morning hours during a traffic stop.

Kilgore ran away into the woods around 3 A.M. on Luke Powers Rd, at the Yogi Bear RV Park in Lake Charles and had not been seen since.

Calcasieu Parish deputies confirmed that they had an open missing persons investigation on Kilgore since that time.

According to KPLC, Kilgore's family hired a search and rescue group to search the park Saturday morning. The group explored an area that had not been previously searched by the CPSO.

They have found skeletal, tissue, and clothing remains within a half an hour into their search.

Kilgore family says they believe the remains are his.

CPSO says it may be a few days before the remains are identified.

