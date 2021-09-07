Man missing in Calcasieu Parish

Family and friends are asking for help in locating a man missing since August 24.

According to a flyer from the Aware Foundation, Robert “Randy” Randall Kilgore II, was last seen around 3am on 8/24/21, on Luke Powers Rd, at the Yogi Bear RV Park in Lake Charles.

Calcasieu Parish deputies confirm that they have an open missing persons investigation on Kilgore.

According to the Aware Foundation, at the time of his disappearance, Randy was last seen wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. Both of his ears are pierced and he wears a ring on his wedding finger. Randy has a small scar on his forehead and a long scar that runs from the base of his neck to his ear, which is visible when his hair is short.

He disappeared in the early morning hours of August 24 during a traffic stop, the flyer states. Kilgore ran away into the woods and hasn't been seen since.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Randy Kilgore II, please call Detective Shelly Trahan with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff‘s Office at 337-431-1331.

Here's his picture: