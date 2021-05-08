Lake Charles woman killed in two-vehicle crash

A Lake Charles woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish Friday afternoon.

According to State Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of LA Hwy 14 and Fruge Road and claimed the life of 69-year-old Linda Nelson Gardner.

Troopers say a pickup truck, driven by 48-year-old Michial Dewayne Temple of Norwood, was traveling east on LA Hwy 14, approaching Fruge Road, and at the same time the driver of a car was traveling west on LA Hwy 14. Temple failed to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left onto Fruge Road and turned into the path of the other vehicle. The car struck the right side of the pickup truck.

Gardner, the front seat passenger in the car, was not restrained and sustained fatal injuries. Troopers say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car's driver, who was properly restrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital by air ambulance. Temple was properly restrained and was not injured. Two passengers in Temple's vehicle were not properly restrained; one in the back seat sustained minor injuries and was brought to an area hospital. The second passenger wasn't injured.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Temple and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

