Lake Charles preparing for Nicholas, as recovery from last year's storms continues

Nicholas is the latest name that could stick with people for awhile in southwest Louisiana, where the recovery continues from last year's storms.

In and around Lake Charles, many spent the day Monday getting ready for Hurricane Nicholas, preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. Numerous residents said they are feeling some anxiety after dealing with Laura and flooding in May that they still haven't fully recovered from.

"I absolutely have PTSD," said Cameron Parish resident Molly Barker.

Barker lived through both Hurricanes Laura and Delta and the devastating May flooding.

"Last time it happened so fast when it started raining, I mean, within an hour you couldn't get anywhere," she added.

Lake Charles residents tell us that the community has always been one to help each other when times get tough. Mayor Nic Hunter says prior to these tough times, preparedness plans at the government level were admittedly antiquated, but as time goes on, he and his team are taking all the necessary steps. He adds that the city is especially vulnerable, with last year's recovery still underway.

"We take it seriously, and we know that even a few inches of rain right now or even some tropical storm force winds is different today than it was a year and a half ago pre-Laura."

Hunter says the local government is living through the anxiety and recovery too, and is here to help.

"It is a human reaction because emotions are still raw and memories are still very raw from what we've been through over the last year."

As for what locals are doing this time around?

"We're just trying to be as prepared as we can," said Moss Bluff resident Stevie Allen. "And hope that this doesn't get as bad as we think it's going to get."

