Lake Charles Police working two overnight homicides

Lake Charles Police are working two overnight homicides.

“These investigations are still in the very early stages so details are limited. At this time we are able to confirm that these are two separate, unrelated incidents,” said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel. “We reassure the community that LCPD is working to uncover what led to these crimes and will produce the type of investigation that will help ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

The first incident happened at about 12:45 a.m. Friday, when police were called to the 500 block of West Lagrange Street for reports of gunshots. They found three dead men in an apartment; both had been shot. Identification is pending notification of next of kin in this case. Lead Detectives in this investigation are Sgt. Hope Sanders and Sgt. William Loving. Anyone with information is asked to contact them by calling 337-491-1311.

A few hours later, at about 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of McCall Street. They found two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and he has been identified as 30-year-old Steven Sturlese of Lake Charles. The second man was airlifted to New Orleans and is listed in critical condition, police say.

In this case, one suspect is in custody and being questioned by investigators. Anyone with any information is asked to contact lead Detectives Sgt. Christopher Johnson or Cpl. John McCloskey by calling 337-491-1311.

These investigations are ongoing and additional information on both will be released as it become available, police say.