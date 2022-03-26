Lake Charles police investigate double homicide

Lake Charles Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Friday night.

Officers say that they began investigating the incident on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 10:23 p.m. in the area of Common Street and Lagrange Street.

Additional information has not yet been released but, according to KPLC, residents in the area reported hearing gunshots

An investigation is ongoing.

Police say this is the fourth and fifth homicide the Lake Charles Police Department has investigated in 2022.

