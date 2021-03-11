A Lake Charles Police Officer is being recognized for his bravery after rescuing a person from a burning vehicle during the recent winter storm.

The Lake Charles Police Department says that Officer Brennan Bernat jumped into action after a vehicle struck a building and caught fire on February 17.

The incident happened at 2:00 am, when temperatures were below freezing, near Fruge and Albert Streets in Lake Charles.

The Department says that, without hesitation, Officer Bernat exited his patrol unit and ran to assist the person who was still inside.

Video shared by the department shows Bernat attempting to remove the occupant safely from the vehicle.

Lake Charles Officer braves February freezing temperatures to save person from burning vehicle

Police say that the person was able to be removed before the front compartment of the car became completely engulfed in flames.

"Officer Bernat’s actions during this incident show his dedication to selflessly serving our community," the police department said. "We want to take this opportunity to recognize him for his bravery and the courage he displayed as he put his own life at risk to save another."

