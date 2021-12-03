Lake Charles man killed in Thursday night crash on I-210

A Lake Charles man was killed late Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on I-210, police say.

29-year-old Ronnie Jackson was driving westbound in the outside lane of the interstate, and stopped for an unknown reason with its emergency lights flashing, police say. A Ford F150 was also traveling westbound in the outside lane, didn't see the stopped vehicle, and crashed into the rear of the car.

Jackson was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say. The driver of the Ford wasn't injured in the crash.

The Lake Charles Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

