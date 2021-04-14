Lake Charles man arrested again for contractor fraud

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies have again arrested a Lake Charles man for contractor fraud.

Ronald Dugas Jr., 44, was arrested last week for fraud. This week he was booked with residential contractor fraud, no contractor's license and exploitation of the inform.

On February 10, detectives received a complaint about Dugas.

During the investigation the victim stated in January he hired Dugas to perform construction at his residence, at which time he paid him in full for materials and labor, over $4,000. The victim further stated numerous weeks went by with no work being completed at the home. After a month and a half, Dugas performed approximately five hours of work and failed to return to complete the job. It was also learned Dugas did not deliver all the victim’s materials, which he previously paid for. Further investigation revealed Dugas did not have a contractor’s license.

A warrant was issued for Dugas’ arrest, and he was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Dugas was previously arrested for contractor fraud for a similar incident on April 6.

CPSO Detective Garrett Laborde is the lead investigator on this case.