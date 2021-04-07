Lake Charles man arrested, accused of contractor fraud

A Lake Charles man has been arrested, accused of contractor fraud for failing to make repairs to a home after the homeowner paid for work to be completed.

On March 19, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives received a complaint on 44-year-old Ronald J. Dugas, Jr. in reference to contractor fraud.

During the investigation deputies say the victim advised detectives she hired Dugas to perform construction work at her residence.

The victim stated in December 2020 she paid Dugas half the money up front to cover the materials and begin work. Dugas allegedly cashed the check from the victim the same day he received it, but did not return to the home to start repairs for over two months after giving the victim multiple excuses as to why there was a delay in construction.

The victim advised detectives that in February Dugas arrived at her home for only a few hours to work and she had not been able to contact him since that time.

The same day detectives received the report they contacted Dugas at which time he stated he planned on returning to do the job the following day. Several days later deputies say he returned to the residence and worked for approximately two hours and failed to return to complete any other work.

It was also learned, they say, that Dugas did not deliver all the victim's materials, which she previously paid for.

Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Dugas' arrest on March 30, 2021.

On April 6, Dugas was located and arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with residential contractor fraud over $1,500; and exploitation of the infirmed (due to the victim's age).

He was released the following day on a $15,000 bond.

