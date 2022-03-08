Jackknifed 18-wheeler blocks one lane of I-10 W in Lake Charles

A jackknifed tractor trailer is blocking the right lane of I-10 West in Lake Charles.

The Lake Charles Police Department is asking for motorists to avoid I-10 at Shattucks Street due to the disabled vehicle.

The right lane is blocked I-10 West at Opelousas St due to a jackknifed tractor trailer. There is no congestion at this time. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) March 8, 2022

Police say the law enforcement and work crews will be in the area for the next couple of hours to remove the vehicle.

For detours and updates in the area, visit 511la.org.

