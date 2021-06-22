Iowa man arrested on child pornography charge

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested an Iowa man for possession of child pornography.

Deputies say 23-year-old Garrett M. Faulk of Iowa was arrested following a June 20 investigation.

The sheriff's office says they received information that Faulk was possibly in possession of child pornography.

An initial investigation allegedly found that Faulk was in possession of one image containing child porn.

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of pornography involving juveniles.

His bond is set at $100,000.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are possible.

