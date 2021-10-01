I-10 West closed in Lake Charles after 18-wheeler hauling cows overturns

I-10 West is closed at Hwy 171 in Lake Charles following a crash involving an 18-wheeler hauling cows.

According to DOTD, the roadway is closed at US 171 and traffic is being diverted at I-210.

Congestion is minimal and motorists are advised to use an alternate route if possible.

For more updates on traffic conditions visit 511la.org.

KPLC reports that, following the crash, the cows escaped onto I-10 and into a nearby neighborhood shutting down the roadway.

Several agencies are reportedly on scene. At least one cow was struck by a vehicle, they say.

I-10 West remains closed at US 171 (North Martin Luther King Highway) due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted at the I-10/I-210. Congestion remains minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) October 1, 2021

