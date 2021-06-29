I-10 is closed in both directions near Lake Charles

Interstate-10 near Lake Charles is closed in both directions because of a single-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck carrying hazardous material.

It happened on I-10 westbound near I-210 westbound at mile marker 35. The driver received minor injuries, police say.

The chemical has spilled onto the roadway and there is no identification of the chemical at this time.

There is no time frame on when the roadway will reopen.

Eastbound motorists may use US 90 as a detour route. Westbound motorists may take LA 397 north to LA 3059 west to US 171 south to I-10 west as a detour route.

Delays stretch to before these detour routes and attempted travel on I-10 through Lake Charles is discouraged at this time.

