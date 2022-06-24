Hurricane relief info offered for Calcasieu, Cameron and Beauregard parishes

A public hearing has been set for next week in Lake Charles to offer information about hurricane recovery to residents of Cameron, Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

On Tuesday, June 28, the Louisiana Office of Community Development will host a public hearing in Lake Charles to inform residents affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta about the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance program, share what resources are available, and provide next steps for how to begin the process toward receiving assistance.

The state was recently allocated an additional $450 million in federal funding for Hurricanes Laura and Delta, bringing the total allocation for these storms to over $1 billion. Additionally, $1.27 billion was allocated for Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, which has been incorporated into the state’s action plan for hurricane recovery as an amendment. The allocated funding for Hurricane Ida combined with the allocated funding for Hurricanes Laura and Delta brings the total funding available for recovery from these storms to more than $2.25 billion for Louisiana.

As part of OCD’s outreach efforts, public hearings are taking place during the next two weeks in heavily impacted areas to collect public comment on the action plan amendment and to provide information about program resources to those in need. The public comment period is an opportunity for the state to ensure that long-awaited recovery programs align with community needs, and we look forward to engaging with residents across the state and informing them that help is on the way.

Additionally, OCD are encouraging homeowners affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta to take the program survey at www.restore.la.gov [restore.la.gov]. Completing the survey is the critical first step for residents to receive assistance.

Here are the details about PUBLIC HEARING #5:

INVITED PARISHES: Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard

· Tuesday, June 28

· 6 p.m. Public Hearing

Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Center

2000 Moeling St. Lake Charles, LA 70601